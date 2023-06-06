Viral Video: Coconut Seller in Noida Uses Water From ‘Sewage’ to Clean Fruits; Arrested | Twitter

In a video reportedly from Noida, a roadside vendor was seen cleaning coconuts with water obtained from sewage. Yes, you read that right. The disgusting incident was caught on camera and has now surfaced online, following which the police took action in the matter. The coconut seller who 'cleaned' the fruits using dirty water from the nearby drain was arrested.

The man was seen filling some unhygienic water into a plastic container and spraying it on the coconut stock piled up for sale, as seen in the shocking video. The footage was shared on Twitter to caution people in the vicinity from buying coconut water from him.

WATCH VIDEO

Identified and Arrested

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police took note of the incident and arrested the coconut seller identified as Mohd. Sameer. It was stated by the police in a tweet that an investigation is underway.

Similar incidents

Cases of chefs spitting in roti dough, vegetable sellers using dirty water to clean their products, and chaat vendors preparing eatables in filthy ways have always been making the news headlines since years ago, raising questions about food safety and its contamination.

It was some three years back that a video of a vegetable vendor allegedly cleaning the veggies in dirty sewage water went viral, but was later clarified that he was also picking the vegetables that had accidentally fallen there.