Viral Video: Cobra Hood-Styled Gumboots; Netizens Find It Offensive To Use Design Like 'Naag Devta' In Footwear

A video showing an unusual pair of shoes surfaced online earlier this month on Instagram. It showed a woman walking with Cobra hood-styled footwear. The gumboots were designed similarly to the reptile's body and its features. The snake's skin and scales were replicated along with its hood in the bizarre product. WATCH:

The clip opened with a woman fitting the shoes into her leg and then posing with it on the camera. The reel featured the weird footwear design.

Netizens react

While it is quite rare to see spot a Cobra hood, it also holds some religious significance. The sighting is associated with luck and good fortune. The animal in itself is dear to Lord Shiva and thus holds great respect in Hindu mythology. On this note, shaping a footwear that resembled a Cobra seemed unacceptable for a few people. However, others didn't think twice about appreciating the gumboot design.

Check comments

"O sharm kar kuchh sharm kar tu... nag Devta hai aur saamp hai Kaun hai Lakshman ka sakshat Avatar hai sharm kar kuchh (Have some shame... Snake is God)," read a comment claiming it to be a disrespect of Cobra and its holiness. "This is wrong. An insult to God (translated)," read another comment in reply to the video.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)