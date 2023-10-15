 Viral Video: Cobra Hood-Styled Gumboots; Netizens Find It Offensive To Use Design Like 'Naag Devta' In Footwear
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: Cobra Hood-Styled Gumboots; Netizens Find It Offensive To Use Design Like 'Naag Devta' In Footwear

Viral Video: Cobra Hood-Styled Gumboots; Netizens Find It Offensive To Use Design Like 'Naag Devta' In Footwear

The gumboots were designed similarly to the reptile's body and its features. The snake's skin and scales were replicated along with its hood in the bizarre product.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

A video showing an unusual pair of shoes surfaced online earlier this month on Instagram. It showed a woman walking with Cobra hood-styled footwear. The gumboots were designed similarly to the reptile's body and its features. The snake's skin and scales were replicated along with its hood in the bizarre product. WATCH:

Read Also
Watch: Man gives bathe to a snake in viral video, netizens stunned
article-image

The clip opened with a woman fitting the shoes into her leg and then posing with it on the camera. The reel featured the weird footwear design.

Netizens react

While it is quite rare to see spot a Cobra hood, it also holds some religious significance. The sighting is associated with luck and good fortune. The animal in itself is dear to Lord Shiva and thus holds great respect in Hindu mythology. On this note, shaping a footwear that resembled a Cobra seemed unacceptable for a few people. However, others didn't think twice about appreciating the gumboot design.

Check comments

"O sharm kar kuchh sharm kar tu... nag Devta hai aur saamp hai Kaun hai Lakshman ka sakshat Avatar hai sharm kar kuchh (Have some shame... Snake is God)," read a comment claiming it to be a disrespect of Cobra and its holiness. "This is wrong. An insult to God (translated)," read another comment in reply to the video.

Read Also
Vrindavan Dham: Elderly Woman’s Long Uncombed Hair Resembles A Cobra; Visuals Leave Netizens...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad Viral Video: Couple Openly Kisses From Moving Car's Roof During Night Drive On PV...

Hyderabad Viral Video: Couple Openly Kisses From Moving Car's Roof During Night Drive On PV...

Viral Video: Cobra Hood-Styled Gumboots; Netizens Find It Offensive To Use Design Like 'Naag Devta'...

Viral Video: Cobra Hood-Styled Gumboots; Netizens Find It Offensive To Use Design Like 'Naag Devta'...

Ind Vs Pak, CWC 2023: Mumbai Police Responds To Instagrammer Claiming Cops 'Don't Talk Nicely' When...

Ind Vs Pak, CWC 2023: Mumbai Police Responds To Instagrammer Claiming Cops 'Don't Talk Nicely' When...

WATCH: Man Selling Popular Childhood Candies In Kolkata Goes Viral, Gives Nostalgia To 90s Kids

WATCH: Man Selling Popular Childhood Candies In Kolkata Goes Viral, Gives Nostalgia To 90s Kids

WATCH: Indian TV Journalist's 'High-Pitched' Reporting From Warzone Leads To Israeli Soldier...

WATCH: Indian TV Journalist's 'High-Pitched' Reporting From Warzone Leads To Israeli Soldier...