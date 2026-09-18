Viral Video: Car Drags Motorcycle For Several Metres In Delhi's RK Puram; 73-Year-Old Driver Arrested | X

A 73-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi after the car he was driving collided with a motorcycle and dragged it several metres in the RK Puram area, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:22 pm on Thursday and was captured on video. The footage, which later circulated widely on social media, shows the motorcycle being dragged by a blue Honda Amaze before bystanders intervened and brought the vehicle to a stop.

Motorcycle hit in RK puram

According to the Delhi Police investigation, Tanish Tokas was on a motorcycle that was parked along the roadside when it was struck by the Honda Amaze.

The car was allegedly being driven by Venu Gopal, a 73-year-old resident of Vasant Kunj. The force of the collision caused Tokas to fall from the motorcycle, while the car continued moving with the two-wheeler caught against it.

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The motorcycle was dragged for a few metres before the vehicle was stopped.

Police said Tokas escaped the incident without sustaining any serious injuries.

Delhi police arrests driver

Following the incident, police arrested Venu Gopal and seized the Honda Amaze. An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is in progress.

Delhi Police also said the driver underwent an examination after the crash. "No alcohol was detected," police said.

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Viral video captures incident

The incident gained attention after a video recorded at the spot surfaced on social media. The footage appears to show the car moving while the motorcycle remains trapped and is pulled along the road.

People present at the scene subsequently intervened and stopped the vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, including the sequence of events leading up to the crash.