Darjeeling Honeymoon Horror: Newlywed Bride Suffers Severe Burns In Bonfire Accident At Sittong Homestay; CCTV Captures Horrifying Moment

Darjeeling Honeymoon Horror: Newlywed Bride Suffers Severe Burns In Bonfire Accident; CCTV Captures Horrifying Moment |

A honeymoon trip to the hills turned into a medical emergency for a newly married couple from Uttar Dinajpur after the bride sustained severe burn injuries during a bonfire at a homestay in Sittong, Darjeeling.

The incident reportedly occurred on September 13, 2026, at Sittong Aura Homestay, where the couple had booked accommodation online. The woman's husband, Souvik Das, has now approached Kurseong Police Station with a written complaint, seeking registration of an FIR and action against the homestay authorities and the person allegedly responsible for the incident.

Bride caught in sudden bonfire flare-up

According to Das' complaint, he and his wife, Nikita Saha, reached the homestay at around 11 AM on September 13. Later that evening, the newlyweds were sitting around a bonfire at the property.

Das alleged that at approximately 8:22 PM, a worker at the homestay poured an unidentified liquid chemical into the fire. He claimed that the flames immediately intensified and suddenly spread towards Nikita, engulfing her and causing serious burn injuries.

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Das also sustained burns to his hand while attempting to deal with the situation, according to the complaint.

Complaint alleges lack of emergency arrangements

A major part of Das' complaint concerns the alleged absence of adequate emergency arrangements at the homestay.

He claimed that there was no fire extinguisher or immediate assistance available at the property when the accident occurred. The complaint further alleges that the couple remained at the homestay for nearly an hour before leaving for medical treatment.

Das has also stated that the family subsequently collected information relating to the incident, including CCTV footage recorded around the time of the bonfire.

Couple travelled to Siliguri for Treatment

Following the incident, the couple reportedly undertook a lengthy journey to reach medical assistance. Das said they travelled for around three hours after leaving the homestay before reaching Anandoloke Hospital on Sevoke Road in Siliguri.

Nikita was subsequently shifted to Desun Hospital for further treatment. According to her husband's complaint, her condition remains extremely critical and she is "on the verge of dying".

Husband seeks FIR and action against homestay

Das submitted his written complaint to the Inspector-in-Charge of Kurseong Police Station on September 16. In it, he sought an FIR and legal action against the Sittong Aura Homestay authorities as well as the individual allegedly involved in pouring the unidentified substance into the bonfire.

The complaint states that the family is still trying to establish who was responsible for the incident and whether the alleged negligence involved an individual worker or the homestay management as a whole.

Das has alleged that the homestay authority was trying to murder his wife and has sought the "highest punishment" for those responsible.

The allegations made in the complaint are subject to police investigation. The CCTV footage and other material reportedly gathered by the family could form part of the evidence examined by investigators as they determine how the fire occurred and whether any criminal or safety violations took place.