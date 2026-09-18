'No Trace Of Remorse On Faces': Couple Caught Red-Handed Stealing Indian Railway Bedsheets In Suitcase At Station |

A couple was reportedly caught carrying railway bedsheets in their suitcase at a railway station, with the woman offering an unusual explanation when questioned about the items.

A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, shows the woman’s husband opening his suitcase on the railway platform. Several bedsheets, apparently belonging to the railway and still packed in their original wrappers, can be seen inside the luggage.

The incident quickly turned into a heated exchange after another man confronted the couple about the bedsheets.

Woman claims they were charged extra by TC

During the confrontation, the woman, who was carrying a child, appeared to justify taking the railway linen by claiming that they had been charged additional money during their journey.

Pointing toward the man questioning them, she said, “Aapko bataaya maine ki aisa kyun kiya humne. Humse extra amount liya gaya hai (I told you why we did this. We were charged an extra amount).”

When asked who had allegedly collected the additional amount, she replied, “TC ne (The TC did.)”

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The explanation appeared to leave the man confronting the couple stunned, as he questioned why they had taken the railway bedsheets in the first place.

‘We are returning them,’ woman tells man

Instead of apologising, the woman argued that the couple was giving the bedsheets back.

She told the man, “Hum aapko waapas de rahe hain na (We are returning them to you)?”

Her husband was then seen removing the wrapped bedsheets from the suitcase. He appeared to smile during parts of the exchange and subsequently handed the items back.

At one point, he also asked the person filming the confrontation to stop recording the incident.

The man confronting the couple warned the woman, saying, “Aisa kabhi karna mat (Never do this again).”

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Video sparks outrage on social media

The footage was shared on X by an account that alleged the couple had stolen railway bedsheets. The post also criticised their apparent reaction after being confronted.

“And just look at those smiles. They were caught red-handed, yet there’s not even a trace of remorse on their faces,” the post said.

The video attracted a wave of reactions, with several social media users expressing anger over the incident.

One person commented, “Even after getting caught, she is scolding the guy who caught her stealing.”

A third user said, “These people should be put in prison for a week.”

Another comment read, “I can never understand how some people have no guilty even after committing a crime.”