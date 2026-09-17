Bengal IPS Officer Bushra Bano Transferred Amid Social Media Row Over Islamic Greetings In Viral Video

Bengal IPS Officer Bushra Bano Transferred Amid Social Media Row Over Islamic Greetings |

A routine administrative transfer in West Bengal has ignited a fierce online debate after an Indian Police Service officer faced backlash over her choice of language in a public video.

Bushra Bano, a 2021-batch IPS officer who was serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Kharagpur, was recently reassigned to the post of Deputy Commandant of the State Armed Police’s 4th Battalion. Replacing her in Kharagpur is Partha Ghosh. While state authorities have characterized the movement as a standard administrative update, the timing coincides directly with a rising public controversy.

The video that triggered the backlash

The dispute stems from an educational video officer Bano uploaded to social media. Dressed in her official police uniform, she shared her personal story of preparing for the UPSC civil services examination, highlighting the crucial role played by the Residential Coaching Academy at Aligarh Muslim University. In her message, she detailed how the academy's library facilities and mock tests aided her journey, encouraging aspiring students to take advantage of similar educational platforms.

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"I hope more students enrol at the academy and use this platform so that more people like me can come forward," Bushra Bano said in the video.

However, the educational advice was quickly overshadowed by criticism regarding her greetings. Opening with "Assalamualaikum" (Peace be upon you), incorporating "Inshallah" (God willing), and concluding with "Jazakallah" (May Allah reward you), her phrasing prompted a formal complaint from an organization called the Hindu Legal Fund.

"She began with Assalamualaikum, used Inshallah, ended with Jazakallah—and did not use Vande Mataram or Jai Hind. A serving officer representing the Indian state should maintain neutrality and use national expressions in public communication. Seeking appropriate review and action," the Hindu Legal Fund posted on social media, questioning why traditional national slogans were omitted during an official-looking address.

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Support, diversity, and the neutrality debate

The incident sparked mixed reactions online. While critics argued that uniformed personnel must adhere strictly to neutral language, many defended the officer's right to personal expression. Former civil servant Ashish Joshi voiced strong support for Bano, praising her academic and professional achievements.

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"India's true strength lies in its unity amidst diversity. Mashallah to Bushra Bano IPS, an officer who cleared the UPSC twice, left a comfortable job in Saudi Arabia, and is now serving the nation with complete dedication. Her choice of words reflects her personal faith, not a denial of the country she safeguards. In a vast and diverse nation like India, this coexistence is not a weakness, but our pride. Thank you for your service, Bushra! Jazakallah Khair!" Joshi stated online.

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A distinguished career track record

Originally from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, Bushra Bano holds a PhD from AMU and previously worked as an assistant professor in Saudi Arabia before returning to India. Balancing her studies alongside raising two children, she successfully cracked the civil services examination multiple times, securing roles in the Indian Railway Traffic Service and as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate before joining the IPS.

Though her career has long served as an inspiring model of perseverance for civil service aspirants, the current discussion continues to weigh the delicate balance between an officer's personal identity and public duty.