Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani, Sunita Williams & Vrinda Kapoor's Million-Dollar Selfie At US State Dinner

Viral Selfie: Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani, Sunita Williams & Vrinda Kapoor Smile Together From US State Dinner |

A million-dollar moment is doing the rounds on the internet with an iconic selfie that brings together four great personalities who make India proud. A picture clicked amidst the US State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden gave rise to a selfie gone viral. It shows big names such as Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani, Sunita Williams, and Vrinda Kapoor in one frame.

The selfie was tweeted by businessman and active Twitter user Anand Mahindra. He captioned the post by saying, "I suppose this was what they would call a Washington moment." "Time for a selfie & we also asked if we could hitch a ride on her space shuttle instead of an Uber," he added while throwing light on a light-hearted talk with astronaut Sunita Williams.

Prior to the viral selfie of the four eminent personalities, the businessman shared visuals from the lavish dinner hosted at the White House (yes, as promised). He captured the spectacular interiors of the building and the vibe there.

Check visuals below

US State Dinner

On Thursday, President Biden and the first lady hosted a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, which was attended by about 400 guests.

An intimate dinner was arranged for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House during which he and the US President, wife discussed a range of issues, exchanged gifts and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India.