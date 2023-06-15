This Day in History: Sunita Williams Became Longest-Serving Woman in Space

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 15, 2023
On June 16 in 2007, Sunita J. Williams, the Indian-American astronaut set a new record for the longest uninterrupted space flight by a woman.
She had surpassed the 188-day, four-hour mark set by her compatriot Shannon Lucid in 1996. On this historic day, here are a list of awards received by the inspiring personality.
'Navy Commendation Medal' - 2011 'Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal' -2011
'Humanitarian Service Medal' 'NASA Spaceflight Medal'
Medal 'For Merit in Space Exploration' - in 2011 by the Russian government.
'Padma Bhushan' by Government of India on 25 June 2008.
An honorary doctorate by the Gujarat Technological University of India in 2103.
'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel World Talent Award' - first woman to receive the award while abroad. The 57-year-old astronaut continues to live her dreams with the NASA.
