Viral: Plane Traveller Spots Strange, Giant Humanoid Figure On Ground, He Goes On A Digital Journey To Trace Origins

The white rectangle shows the location of the humanoid figure etched in the ground. | X (@BenDoBrown)

A plane travel is fascinating for many and a boring ordeal for many more. But for a person sitting on a seat by the window, the journey can often be interesting with potentially countless opportunities to click beautiful pics presenting themselves every now and then. What if you spot a rainbow? An eclipse maybe? How about alien spacecraft? With almost everyone carrying a camera phone now, a chance encounter with something bizarre may just be discovery of the century.

A man's discovery of a giant humanoid figure on ground has piqued interest online. Benjamin Strick, the man in question, was travelling on a plane that was flying above the barren wasteland of the Australian Outback.

Strick was peering out of the plane window when he saw something phenomenal. A giant humanoid figure bearing striking similarity to Nazca Lines in South America.

Was this an etching made by a long-forgotten culture that once thrived in the punishing conditions of the Australian Outback? Since he was inside a plane that was thousands of feet above ground, Strick did not have an internet connection to instantly check things. He just noted the time when his aeroplane was passing above the ground near the etching.

The digital dive

Strick's profile information on X (formerly Twitter) says that he is Investigations Director at Centre For Information Resilience and is into OSINT (open source intelligence).

Strick decided to investigate, and this, in his own words, took him on a fascinating digital journey.

He first found out where exactly his plane was at the time it passed over the humanoid etching using flight tracking information. He then searched for satellite images of the spot and got a clear picture of the ground etching.

He has described this in a thread on X.

I was recently on a flight across Australia when I spotted this massive figure on the ground. It led me on a digital journey to find out what it was, how it got there and who made it.



I'm going to explain a bit more about what it is in this thread, and how I found out. 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/whPFOE83F2 — Benjamin Strick (@BenDoBrown) September 18, 2024

He eventually found out that the ground etching was made in the year 1998 and is known as the 'Marree Man'.

But who made it? Was it an eccentric artist or just a joke from Austrlian military? Strick is yet to find this out.