 Viral Photo Shows Mushrooms Sprouting Inside Train Coach, Netizens Can't Stop Reacting To It
Viral Photo Shows Mushrooms Sprouting Inside Train Coach, Netizens Can't Stop Reacting To It

Viral Photo Shows Mushrooms Sprouting Inside Train Coach, Netizens Can't Stop Reacting To It

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 02:27 PM IST
Mushrooms Sprouting Inside Train Coach | X

What if you enter into a train coach and spot filth all around your seat? You would be disgusted by the sight, but here's something even worse. A viral video allegedly from a passenger train captures mushrooms sprouting out above the linen room. Next to a rusted upper surface, there were a couple of mushrooms that had developed there.

Viral photo of the mushrooms!

It is believed that one of the commuters on a railway train in India witnessed these mushrooms growing inside the coach and recorded the visuals of the site. The photo showed about six mushrooms grown inside the train. The photo of these mushrooms are now being widely circulated on social media and leading people to question the cleanliness of these coaches.

Mumbai Local Gets Gamified! Game Creator On Inspiration Behind Simulation App, Love For Trains &...
X users react

Netizens took a dig at the sanitation and hygiene after the mushroom photo allegedly shot inside a train surfaced online. On a sarcastic note, one of X users wrote, "Only in India Vegetarian passengers travelling long journeys can now pluck their own mushrooms in 2 or 3 days' travel." "For non veg ones they have dal cockroach a new delicacy we are told," another soon added while condemning the filthy environment inside the railways.

Unclean toilets

In one of the cases, the Delhi District Consumer Commission ordered the Indian Railways to pay Rs. 30,000 to a passenger who complained about toilets being dirty and devoid of water. Earlier this year, the railways understood the key concern and complaint of passengers to be unclean toilets.

Addressing the issue, reports noted that the transport would launch technology-enabled cleaning to rule out the biggest problem faced by people. An official of the transport service was quoted as saying in reports, "To address the high volume of complaints regarding foul smell figuring in the Rail Madad app, the Railway Board has recommended testing new IoT-based technology for foul smell detectors"

