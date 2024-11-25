Viral: Pakistani Man Gifts 35-Foot-Long Cash Garland To His Brother During Wedding Celebration In Bhakkar

35-Foot-Long Cash Garland In Pakistani Wedding Goes Viral | YouTube/Muhammad Ilyas

It appears like the wedding season has arrived in India and its neighbourhood. After a video of a UP groom's cash garland made the headlines, another incident relating to the wedding accessory is going viral. This time, a Pakistani man was seen wearing a 35-foot-long garland weaved out of currency notes to celebrate his special day. It was learned that the groom was gifted the cash garland by his brother during a wedding function in Bhakkar.

The huge garland which caught the attention of wedding guests and now netizens, was prepared out of local money of various denominations. A resident of the Kotla Jam area in Punjab, Pakistan got this special garland prepared for gifting it to his brother on the wedding day.

According to reports, the meticulously-crafted garland, which became the highlight of celebration, consisted of notes worth one lakh Pakistani rupee. The impressive gift was stitched with 200 notes of Rs 75 and 1700 notes of Rs 50, making it nearly 2,000 currency notes used to create the garland.

Earlier this November, IANS reported about a lavish wedding in Pakistan's Sialkot and mentioned that the event saw foreign currency notes being showered along with the distribution of expensive mobile phones. It was said that the groom's relatives celebrated the occasion by disturbing costly items to guests.

Recently, another incident involving the money garland went viral from India. In Meerut, a groom's cash garland caught the attention of netizens after a thief fled stealing one of the currency notes from it. The dramatic episode saw the groom stepping down his horse to chase and catch hold of the thief who stole some cash from his garland. A viral video showed the groom entering a mini truck to attack its driver, who allegedly robbed cash from the wedding accessory.