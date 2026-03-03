Viral: Mumbai MD Rings NSE Bell Wearing Jacket Printed With 600 Employees’ Faces; Wins Hearts Online

LinkedIn

When CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Limited marked its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the spotlight wasn’t only on the company’s market debut. Managing Director Kuldeep Jain turned the ceremonial bell-ringing into a memorable tribute to his workforce by wearing a specially designed jacket printed with the faces of all 600 employees.

Instead of opting for the usual formal attire typically seen at listing ceremonies, Jain chose a striking outfit that symbolically carried his entire team with him on stage. The gesture quickly captured attention online, with photos and videos from the event spreading widely across social media platforms.

The story behind the viral jacket

The story behind the jacket was shared by Sweta Sajnani, Chief People and Culture Officer at CleanMax. She posted a behind-the-scenes video explaining the effort required to bring the idea to life.

According to Sajnani, the moment people saw on stage was the result of extensive planning. The team had to collect photographs of all 600 employees, coordinate design layouts, and work through multiple revisions within tight timelines. Tailors and designers collaborated closely to ensure that each employee’s photo was incorporated into the final garment.

The video documents the entire journey, from brainstorming sessions and individual photo shoots to the final stitching process, before the jacket was ready for the listing ceremony.

Sanjnani described the initiative as a powerful reminder that major achievements such as a stock market listing are never the work of a single individual. Instead, they reflect the efforts of an entire organisation working together.

Social media applauds the gesture

The tribute resonated strongly online, with many users praising the move as a refreshing example of people-centric leadership in corporate India. Clips showing the creation of the jacket and Jain wearing it at the NSE ceremony quickly gained traction, with viewers calling the idea thoughtful and inspiring.

Many commenters highlighted how the symbolic gesture acknowledged the contributions of employees who often remain behind the scenes during major corporate milestones.

CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Limited is known for providing renewable energy solutions, including rooftop solar and renewable power procurement for businesses. The company has built a strong presence in India’s clean energy sector and works with several large commercial and industrial clients.