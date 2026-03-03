'Sab Dinbhar Jhoomenge': Jaipur Eatery’s Bhang-Infused Holi Menu Goes Viral With Jalebi, Rasmalai And Festive Hampers - Video

X

As the colourful festival of Holi approaches, a restaurant in Jaipur is grabbing attention online with a creative menu that adds a bold twist to traditional festive sweets. A food vlogger recently shared a video on social media platform X showcasing the eatery’s special Holi offerings, and the clip quickly sparked curiosity among viewers.

Bhang-infused Jalebi and Rasmalai take centre stage

The highlight of the limited-time menu is a plate of Holi Special Bhang Jalebi, served hot, crisp and coated in sugar syrup. The golden spirals, freshly prepared and glistening, are infused with bhang to give the classic sweet a festive punch.

Another standout item featured in the video is Bhang Rasmalai, a creamy dessert made with soft cheese dumplings soaked in flavoured milk. The bhang twist adds a playful Holi element while keeping the rich, melt-in-the-mouth texture that makes rasmalai a favourite during celebrations.

Unique festive treats with a traditional touch

The menu goes beyond these two dishes, offering several other sweets with a bhang infusion. Among them are Bhang Biscuits, designed as bite-sized festive snacks, and Bhang Peda, a traditional Indian sweet reimagined with the same celebratory ingredient.

For visitors who prefer classic flavours, the eatery has also included well-loved Holi staples. These include Phag Ras, a seasonal festive drink often associated with Holi gatherings, along with Classic Gujiya, the deep-fried pastry stuffed with sweet khoya filling that is widely linked with Holi celebrations.

Another interesting item on the menu is Thandai Flavoured Gujiya, which combines the rich taste of gujiya with the aromatic spices of thandai, another drink traditionally enjoyed during Holi.

Special Holi hampers for gifting

Apart from individual desserts, the restaurant is also offering Holi-themed gift hampers. The hampers include an assortment of festive sweets and snacks, neatly packed for gifting to friends, family members, or colleagues during the celebration season. Such hampers have become increasingly popular as people look for colourful and convenient festive gifts.

Social media reacts with humour

The video quickly drew a lively response online. Many users were amused by the idea of bhang-infused sweets, with some joking about the unexpected effects of eating too many. One user said, "Sab Jaipur trance me honge." Others praised the menu for offering a unique and fun way to celebrate the festival.