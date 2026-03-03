'What Was She Thinking?': Woman Falls Twice While Trying to Board Moving Train At Agra Cantt Station - Video

X

A shocking video from Agra Cantonment railway station has gone viral on social media, showing a woman falling twice while attempting to board a moving train. The incident has reignited discussions about passenger safety and the dangers of trying to get on or off trains after they begin moving.

Panic after train starts moving

According to reports circulating online, the woman had briefly stepped onto the platform to buy water while the train was halted. Moments later, the train began to depart, and she realised that a child was still inside the coach.

Alarmed, she began running alongside the slowly moving train in an effort to climb back onboard before it picked up speed.

Two dangerous falls captured on camera

The viral video shows the woman sprinting along the platform while trying to grab the handle near the train’s entrance. During her first attempt to board, she loses her grip and falls onto the platform.

Despite the fall, she quickly gets back up and tries again. However, the second attempt also fails as she slips once more while struggling to secure a hold on the moving coach.

The tense footage shows several people nearby watching the incident unfold, but no one appears to intervene immediately to assist her during the dangerous moments.

Third attempt finally successful

On her third try, the woman manages to firmly grasp the handle and pull herself inside the coach. Although she successfully boarded the train, the sequence left many viewers disturbed by how close the situation came to turning into a serious accident.

The clip has since spread widely across social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions from users. While many criticised the risky decision to board a moving train, others also pointed out the bystander inaction visible in the footage.

Railways issue fresh safety warning

Following the circulation of the video, officials from Indian Railways reiterated safety guidelines for passengers.

Authorities stressed that attempting to board or get down from a moving train is extremely dangerous and can result in severe injuries or fatalities. Railway safety rules advise passengers to remain inside once a train starts moving and to avoid stepping onto the platform unless there is sufficient time before departure.