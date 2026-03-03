Thai Woman, 37, Marries Two Austria Men In An Unconventional Ceremony; Recieves ₹29 Lakh Dowry From Grooms

X

A unique wedding in Thailand has sparked global curiosity after a woman tied the knot with two men in the same ceremony. While the event was modest, the story behind the relationship has drawn widespread attention for its unusual structure and emphasis on openness and consent.

An unconventional love story

Duangduan Ketsaro, a 37-year-old Thai woman, recently married two Austrian men in a single wedding ceremony. Rather than secrecy or controversy, she says the relationship developed gradually and was built on honesty between all three partners.

Duangduan first met Roman, a retired police officer from Austria, while she was working in Pattaya, a coastal Thai city known for its tourism industry. Over time, their relationship grew stronger and the couple lived together for about five years.

Later, she met Macky, another Austrian police officer. What initially began as a separate romantic connection eventually evolved into a shared relationship involving all three. According to Duangduan, the trio discussed their expectations openly before deciding to formalise their commitment.

Family support and open conversations

Before proceeding with the marriage, Duangduan made sure to involve her family in the decision. She spoke with both her parents and her children about the unconventional arrangement.

Duangduan is a mother of three daughters and also has two grandchildren from a previous marriage that ended years ago. She has previously spoken about facing financial difficulties after her career as an independent singer-songwriter did not succeed as she had hoped.

During that challenging period, she began working in Pattaya to support her parents and children. It was during this time that she met Roman and later Macky. Over the years, both men became actively involved in helping her care for her family.

Her relatives eventually accepted the relationship after seeing the commitment and support shown by both partners.

A simple ceremony with traditional elements

The wedding itself was reportedly small and intimate, attended mainly by close friends and family members. Despite the unusual nature of the marriage, the ceremony included traditional elements commonly seen in Thai weddings.

Reports suggest that each of the two grooms presented a dowry of one million Thai baht, which is roughly equivalent to ₹29 lakh.