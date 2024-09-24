Viral: Mumbai Man Plays Guitar To Enjoy Rainy Weather Followed By Thunder & Lightning, Netizens Find His Music Video 'Like A Movie Scene'

Thunder, Lightning...And Then Guitar To Enjoy The Rainy Mumbai Weather | X/Nihar Pillai

Mumbai witnessed a rainy morning on Tuesday, which was accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning. As people woke up to a severe weather in the city, they recorded the visuals on their phone cameras and posted them on social media. Of the video that surfaced online showed a man enjoying the monsoon mood by playing some music on his guitar.

A man from the 'City that never sleeps' was seen striking the chords of his guitar to experience the rainy weather in a better way. As the noisy thunder and bright bolts of lightning didn't let him fall asleep, she expressed about deciding to pick his musical instrument and spend some time tuning it.

Watch video

Is that you thor?💀 Heavy rain and thunder kept waking me up, decided to have a guitar Sesh and this happens. I just wanna sleep😭 #MumbaiRains #Mumbaithunderstorm #thunderstorm #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SIe9xU6Bz7 — Nihar Pillai (@PillaiNihar) September 23, 2024

Identified as Nihar Pillai, who identified himself on X as a filmmaker and editor, the guitarist shared the morning scenes from his Mumbai residence. He described the experience by saying, "Heavy rain and thunder kept waking me up, decided to have a guitar Sesh and this happens."

In the video uploaded by Pillai, he was seen casually playing his guitar while being seated next to a window. In the background of the noisy rainy sky, he played basic notes on the instrument. Seconds after playing some notes on the guitar, a bright lightning and a following thunder left him distracted.

Netizens react

As he shared the short music video on X, it caught the attention of other users on the social media platform. In a matter of few hours, more than a thousand people viewed Pillai playing the guitar to enjoy the Mumbai weather on Tuesday early morning.

Yes!! Straight out of a Marvel movie — Nihar Pillai (@PillaiNihar) September 24, 2024

Some of them reacted to the video post and suggested it have been filmed like a movie scene. The dramatic way in which Pillai was seen seated next to a window, enjoying a rainy start of the day by playing the guitar, reminded people of the picturisation of monsoon in movies. "That was fun .. like a movie scene," wrote a netizen. Soon, Pillai delightfully replied by saying, "Yes!! Straight out of a Marvel movie."