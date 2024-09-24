'Scary, Unable To Sleep': Mumbai Thunder Wakes Citizens Up At 4 AM; Visuals Of Severe Weather On Early Tuesday Morning Go Viral

Mumbai Thunder | X Posts

No alarm, but a scary thunder noise woke people in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Around 4 AM, the city witnessed a heavy downpour accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and strong wind. It disturbed the pleasant sleep of many citizens after they woke up to the chilling sounds of a series of thunder. As they woke up, they recorded the visuals from the severe weather. Later, people uploaded the pictures and videos from the early morning on social media, captioning it "Scary and continuous."

Hundreds of Mumbaikars logged in to their X accounts to post the visuals they captured from the noisy Tuesday morning. These posts noted how the city started its day with a heavy rainfall and extreme weather including thunderstorm and lightning.

Watch Mumbai Thunder videos below

Heavy rains and thunderstorm in Mumbai. Woke up to this deafening thunder sounds in Powai. There are no proper alerts by IMD. This doesn't feel like yellow. (Coldplay😅) pic.twitter.com/79temwQwYA — DarkPassenger (@leolionmehul) September 23, 2024

What an epic #Thunderstorm tonight. Glad i could capture the sky going red followed by the deafening boom 💥 #Mumbai #MumbaiRains #Thane pic.twitter.com/FHDObEZgI3 — Ricky G (@Ricko_chet) September 23, 2024

Heavy Rain Warning 🚨



It's raining heavily in Mumbai with lightning and thunder! 🌧️🌧️#MumbaiRains #Maharastra pic.twitter.com/N3k8BRwymH — Kuldeep Rawat (@KuldeepRawat730) September 24, 2024

I haven't seen such dangerous lightning every second.



Bhayankar lightning and thunderstorms going in mumbai. pic.twitter.com/s0VYPmsK09 — Dipee (@dipeeok) September 23, 2024

Mumbai Weather

Mumbai, during the wee hours of Tuesday, witnessed a severe weather across the region. It experienced thunderstorms and heavy rains including South Bombay, its suburbans and other parts of the city. The weather is expected to be slightly similar, occupied with clouds and giving a rainy feel for the rest few hours of the day.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, cloudy conditions with similar rainfall is expected for next 48 hours.