 'Scary, Unable To Sleep': Mumbai Thunder Wakes Citizens Up At 4 AM; Visuals Of Severe Weather On Early Tuesday Morning Go Viral
'Scary, Unable To Sleep': Mumbai Thunder Wakes Citizens Up At 4 AM; Visuals Of Severe Weather On Early Tuesday Morning Go Viral

Hundreds of Mumbaikars logged in to their X accounts to post the visuals they captured from the noisy Tuesday morning. These posts noted how the city started its day with a heavy rainfall and extreme weather including thunderstorm and lightning.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Thunder | X Posts

No alarm, but a scary thunder noise woke people in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Around 4 AM, the city witnessed a heavy downpour accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and strong wind. It disturbed the pleasant sleep of many citizens after they woke up to the chilling sounds of a series of thunder. As they woke up, they recorded the visuals from the severe weather. Later, people uploaded the pictures and videos from the early morning on social media, captioning it "Scary and continuous."

Watch Mumbai Thunder videos below

article-image

Mumbai Weather

Mumbai, during the wee hours of Tuesday, witnessed a severe weather across the region. It experienced thunderstorms and heavy rains including South Bombay, its suburbans and other parts of the city. The weather is expected to be slightly similar, occupied with clouds and giving a rainy feel for the rest few hours of the day.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, cloudy conditions with similar rainfall is expected for next 48 hours.

