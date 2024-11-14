Viral Guitar Sensation Sings Jagjit Singh's 'Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya' While Tuning Instrument To Classic Hit; Video Wins Hearts

Guitar Sensation Sings Jagjit Singh's 'Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya' In Viral Music Video | Yojana Shukla/Instagram

There are many music reels that are shared on the internet every minute, but a video showing an Indian woman performing to one of the classic hits by Jagjit Singh has taken the internet by storm. If you are in search of some good music for the day, this could be one. It captures a woman named Yojana Shukla singing the song 'Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya' from the film 'Sarfarosh' and also tuning her guitar to its lyrics.

Remember the lady who became an internet sensation for playing the guitar to a rock surf earlier this year? She is Yojana Shukla, who is now back with another song. This time, Shukla is not only seen playing her musical instrument to enjoy the movie song but also singing with her melodious voice.

Watch video

Not just guitar this time!

In her recent video, she was seen sitting in front of the camera by holding a guitar. She initially struck the chords of the guitar and set the vibe right for the classic beat. Soon, the video recorded her singing the heart-touching lyrics of the song.

Video goes viral

Shukla uploaded the video on Instagram on November 11. Within few days, the video has already gone viral and attracted thousands of views. It has won the hearts of internet users, who dropped 'heart' and 'applause' emojis in the comments section. Netizens were seen praising the artist for her soulful performance.

"So melodic", one user wrote. "It was so good', another added. One of the Instagram viewers who fell in love with her music reel, suggested her to try out 'Aadat', the song which comes from the film 'Kalyug' and is originally performed by ace singer Atif Aslam.