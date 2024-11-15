 Viral: Fake Cop Unknowingly Video Calls Real Cyber Security Police In Kerala; What Happens Next Is Making Netizens ROFL
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral: Fake Cop Unknowingly Video Calls Real Cyber Security Police In Kerala; What Happens Next Is Making Netizens ROFL

Viral: Fake Cop Unknowingly Video Calls Real Cyber Security Police In Kerala; What Happens Next Is Making Netizens ROFL

In the video, the fake cop was heard saying, "Hello, where are you?". To this, the Kerala cop replied by saying that his camera wasn't functioning properly to reveal the location on camera. While this is how their conversation actually started, the Kerala cop soon switched on his camera, leaving the fraudster shocked.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Video: When fake cop called real police officer | Instagram/Thrissur City Police

A man presenting to be a police officer calling from "Hyderabad police headquarter" found himself in trouble after mistakenly ringing a real cop. He initiated a video call posing as a policeman, only to realise that he had video called a Kerala police officer who worked with the cyber cell.

The video recording of the conversation the two 'cops' had with each other has rolled out on social media. Thrissur city police uploaded the video on Instagram with some funny edits, taking a hilarious dig at the situation.

Watch video

When fake cop called real police officer

FPJ Shorts
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students
Pimpinero: Blood And Oil OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Pimpinero: Blood And Oil OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

In the video, the fake cop was heard saying, "Hello, where are you?". To this, the Kerala cop replied by saying that his camera wasn't functioning properly to reveal the location on camera. While this is how their conversation actually started, the Kerala cop soon switched on his camera, leaving the fraudster shocked.

The so-called cop from Hyderabad was left speechless when the real police officer soon mentioned about having procured the caller's location and other details.

While more details about this incident are unclear, this video has gone viral on the internet. It has left netizens ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing).

People praised the cyber team's instant and striking reply to the fake cop. While some applauded the Kerala police, others dropped 'laughter' emojis in the comments section to laugh at the situation of the fake cop ending up calling a real one.

Similar incident surfaces from Florida

In a similar incident, another impersonator appeared in front of a real cop in Florida.

The fake cop engaged in flashing police lights while driving a black Dodge Charger when the signal was red. He came across an on-duty police officer, who took action against the incident and charged him for the offences.

Identified as Frank Michael DeJiulio, 35, is reportedly facing charges for the "prohibited use of lights and false impersonation".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral: Fake Cop Unknowingly Video Calls Real Cyber Security Police In Kerala; What Happens Next Is...

Viral: Fake Cop Unknowingly Video Calls Real Cyber Security Police In Kerala; What Happens Next Is...

'F**k You, Yeh Pagal Aadmi Hai': Auto Driver Records Woman Passenger Abusing Him After Booking 2...

'F**k You, Yeh Pagal Aadmi Hai': Auto Driver Records Woman Passenger Abusing Him After Booking 2...

European Man Who Never Drank Tea Before Tries Indian Chai At Dublin Store; Viral Video Captures His...

European Man Who Never Drank Tea Before Tries Indian Chai At Dublin Store; Viral Video Captures His...

Gujarat: Video Of Female Food Delivery Partner Riding Bike With Child Goes Viral, Netizens Call Her...

Gujarat: Video Of Female Food Delivery Partner Riding Bike With Child Goes Viral, Netizens Call Her...

'Come Skating To Office': Young Girl Posing As Manager Denies Employee's WFH Request In Funny Way;...

'Come Skating To Office': Young Girl Posing As Manager Denies Employee's WFH Request In Funny Way;...