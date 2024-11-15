Viral: Fake Cop Unknowingly Video Calls Real Cyber Security Police In Kerala; What Happens Next Is Making Netizens ROFL

Video: When fake cop called real police officer | Instagram/Thrissur City Police

A man presenting to be a police officer calling from "Hyderabad police headquarter" found himself in trouble after mistakenly ringing a real cop. He initiated a video call posing as a policeman, only to realise that he had video called a Kerala police officer who worked with the cyber cell.

The video recording of the conversation the two 'cops' had with each other has rolled out on social media. Thrissur city police uploaded the video on Instagram with some funny edits, taking a hilarious dig at the situation.

Watch video

When fake cop called real police officer

In the video, the fake cop was heard saying, "Hello, where are you?". To this, the Kerala cop replied by saying that his camera wasn't functioning properly to reveal the location on camera. While this is how their conversation actually started, the Kerala cop soon switched on his camera, leaving the fraudster shocked.

The so-called cop from Hyderabad was left speechless when the real police officer soon mentioned about having procured the caller's location and other details.

While more details about this incident are unclear, this video has gone viral on the internet. It has left netizens ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing).

People praised the cyber team's instant and striking reply to the fake cop. While some applauded the Kerala police, others dropped 'laughter' emojis in the comments section to laugh at the situation of the fake cop ending up calling a real one.

Similar incident surfaces from Florida

In a similar incident, another impersonator appeared in front of a real cop in Florida.

The fake cop engaged in flashing police lights while driving a black Dodge Charger when the signal was red. He came across an on-duty police officer, who took action against the incident and charged him for the offences.

Identified as Frank Michael DeJiulio, 35, is reportedly facing charges for the "prohibited use of lights and false impersonation".