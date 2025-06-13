 VIRAL: Eagle Flew Away With Flag From Jagannath Puri Temple In April, Now People Are Linking It To Ahmedabad Plane Crash
VIRAL: Eagle Flew Away With Flag From Jagannath Puri Temple In April, Now People Are Linking It To Ahmedabad Plane Crash

People are connecting different disasters observed in the last few months, especially the recent Ahmedabad plane crash, to the eagle flying off with the flag from the Shri Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, claiming it signifies a warning from Lord Vishnu regarding approaching hardships.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
VIRAL: Eagle Flew Away With Flag From Jagannath Puri Temple In April, Now People Are Linking It To Ahmedabad Plane Crash | File

In 2025, India faced a string of disastrous events, including the Pahalgam incident, clashes with Pakistan, recent stampedes in Bengaluru and Maha Kumbh, the Mumbai train mishap, and now the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, along with many other similar incidents. People are linking it to the occurrence of an eagle seen taking a flag from Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, asserting it as a sign of 'misfortune'.

In April 2025, an eagle was spotted flying with a flag from the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, leading to significant speculation. The event, recorded on video, occurred during a thunderstorm in Puri. Some viewed it as a heavenly sign or positive omen, while others saw it as a harbinger of disaster.

A series of subsequent disasters caused some to link these events to the eagle's flight. Interpretations include seeing the eagle as a representation of Lord Vishnu's favor, a heavenly signal, a warning of impending danger, or merely as superstition, reflecting a broad spectrum of beliefs about the incident.

People are also linking the death of the 83-year-old caretaker of Jagannath Temple, Jagannath Dikshit, who was discovered dead outside his home in Puri. He suffered significant head trauma and was found soon after coming back from the temple. Authorities are examining CCTV recordings depicting neighbour Narayan Pattajoshi reportedly assaulting him after a previous dispute. Pattajoshi is presently on the run.

Puri SP Vinit Agrawal suggested that the murder might be related to personal animosity, and additional inquiries are in progress to verify specifics. The event took place shortly after Chief Minister Mohan Majhi visited the temple for Snana Paurnima, an important occasion that includes the ritual bathing of the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra in sacred waters.

