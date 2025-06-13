 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Has History Of Technical Issues Globally
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAhmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Has History Of Technical Issues Globally

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Has History Of Technical Issues Globally

Despite being marketed as one of the safest and most advanced aircraft in the skies, the Dreamliner has been linked to several technical faults. In March this year, a Boeing 787-9, operated by LATAM Airlines, experienced a sudden altitude drop mid-flight, injuring 50 people.

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
An Air India Boeing B-787 Dreamliner/Representative Image | File

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, known for its advanced technology and fuel efficiency, has reportedly faced several technical and safety issues worldwide over the years.

On Thursday, one of these aircraft, operated by Air India as flight AI 171, crashed shortly after takeoff. The plane, headed to London’s Gatwick Airport, was carrying 242 people on board, including 10 crew members.

Read Also
Explained: What Is Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner? Air India Jet Carrying 242 Passengers That Crashed Near...
article-image

While the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is widely used for long-haul international flights and is considered a modern and efficient aircraft, it has had a history of safety concerns.

In 2013, the entire global fleet of Dreamliners was grounded after incidents of lithium-ion battery fires, including one on a parked Japan Airlines jet in Boston and another mid-air emergency in Japan.

FPJ Shorts
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad
Read Also
'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash
article-image

These incidents led the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to suspend Dreamliner operations until Boeing redesigned the battery system.

In 2024, Boeing again came under scrutiny after whistleblower Sam Salehpour, an engineer at the company, reportedly told the US Senate about structural problems in the Dreamliner’s fuselage.

He claimed that small gaps and improper assembly could cause early wear and possible structural failure. The FAA launched an investigation, which is still ongoing.

Read Also
Plane Crash May Link To System Failure, Bird Hit: Experts
article-image

Despite being marketed as one of the safest and most advanced aircraft in the skies, the Dreamliner has been linked to several technical faults.

In March this year, a Boeing 787-9, operated by LATAM Airlines, experienced a sudden altitude drop mid-flight, injuring 50 people. The cause was later identified as a malfunction in the cockpit seat.

Over the years, pilots have also reported issues such as engine icing, fuel leaks, generator failures, and electrical system faults.

According to Flightradar24 data, the plane that crashed on Thursday made its first flight in 2013 and was delivered to Air India in January 2014.

The cause of the plane crash in Ahmedabad is still under investigation by Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Central government has promised full support for rescue and relief efforts. The number of casualties was yet to be confirmed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June

Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June

Electric Vehicle Production May Be Hit As China Tightens Export Rules

Electric Vehicle Production May Be Hit As China Tightens Export Rules

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Has History Of Technical Issues Globally

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Has History Of Technical Issues Globally

Google Cloud Outage Disrupts Spotify, Snapchat, Gmail; Indian Users Impacted

Google Cloud Outage Disrupts Spotify, Snapchat, Gmail; Indian Users Impacted

Tata Group Announces ₹1 Crore Compensation For Each Life Lost In Air India Flight Crash In...

Tata Group Announces ₹1 Crore Compensation For Each Life Lost In Air India Flight Crash In...