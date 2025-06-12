 'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

In a post on X, Boeing Airplanes stated, "We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders, and all affected."

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
X| @BoeingAirplanes

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has released a statement following the devastating plane crash near Ahmedabad airport, saying, "We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them."

All 242 passengers on board are feared dead in the horrific incident.

In a post on X, Boeing Airplanes stated, "We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders, and all affected."

In the aftermath of the crash, Boeing’s shares fell over 8% in pre-market trading.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it stands ready to assist if requested by Indian authorities.

Read Also
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DGCA & Air India Release Official Statement
article-image

.In a statement on X, the FAA said, "The FAA is in contact with the NTSB regarding Air India flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad (AMD) to London Gatwick (LGW), which was involved in an accident in India on Thursday, 12 June. Under international protocols, the investigating government leads the inquiry. If assistance is requested, the NTSB will serve as the official US representative, with the FAA providing technical support. We are prepared to deploy a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

World Leaders Express Condolences To Families Of Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

World Leaders Express Condolences To Families Of Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

Singapore-Flagged Vessel Blaze Contained After Daring Mid-Sea Operation; Over 140 Containers Carry...

Singapore-Flagged Vessel Blaze Contained After Daring Mid-Sea Operation; Over 140 Containers Carry...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: UK PM Keir Starmer Expresses Grief, Calls Incident 'Devastating'

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: UK PM Keir Starmer Expresses Grief, Calls Incident 'Devastating'

'More Than 122 Million People Forcibly Displaced Worldwide,' Says UN Refugee Agency

'More Than 122 Million People Forcibly Displaced Worldwide,' Says UN Refugee Agency