'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has released a statement following the devastating plane crash near Ahmedabad airport, saying, "We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them."

All 242 passengers on board are feared dead in the horrific incident.

In a post on X, Boeing Airplanes stated, "We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders, and all affected."

In the aftermath of the crash, Boeing’s shares fell over 8% in pre-market trading.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it stands ready to assist if requested by Indian authorities.

.In a statement on X, the FAA said, "The FAA is in contact with the NTSB regarding Air India flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad (AMD) to London Gatwick (LGW), which was involved in an accident in India on Thursday, 12 June. Under international protocols, the investigating government leads the inquiry. If assistance is requested, the NTSB will serve as the official US representative, with the FAA providing technical support. We are prepared to deploy a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB."