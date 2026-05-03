Viral Chinese Cat ‘Kuan Kuan’ Dies After Alleged Vet Error; Hospital Pays ₹42 Lakh Compensation, Offers Free Treatment To 1,100 Stray Cats

The death of a celebrity pedigree kitten in China has sparked widespread debate about veterinary accountability, animal welfare standards and the legal protection available to pet owners in the country’s rapidly growing pet industry.

Social media-famous cat at centre of controversy

Kuankuan, a blue-golden-shaded British Longhair kitten admired by millions online, was known for her delicate features and golden coat. Fans affectionately referred to her as “the Liu Yifei of the cat world” because of her elegant appearance and expressive eyes.

The kitten belonged to Shenzhen-based breeder and influencer Deng Feng, who runs the well-known GoldenTales cattery. The breeding centre has produced multiple world-champion cats since 2017, helping Deng build a large online following of nearly five million fans.

Kuankuan herself was born to two championship-winning cats and had become one of the most recognisable feline influencers on Chinese social media.

Routine treatment turns fatal

In early 2025, Deng took Kuankuan to a local animal hospital to treat a blocked nasal tear duct, a relatively common condition in cats that typically requires only light sedation.

According to Deng, the procedure was expected to be straightforward. However, the situation took a tragic turn when the kitten died during surgery.

Deng later alleged that medical negligence was responsible for the death, claiming veterinarians failed to properly monitor Kuankuan after administering anaesthesia, leading to cardiac arrest on the operating table.

“She was lively and playful when I took her out, but when we returned home, she was in a small urn,” Deng said, as quoted by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

He also stated that the treatment did not require heavy anaesthesia and described the loss as entirely preventable.

Legal battle and public outrage

The hospital initially rejected responsibility, prompting Deng to file a lawsuit. The dispute quickly gained traction online, with pet owners and animal lovers across China expressing anger over what many perceived as an inadequate response from the clinic.

As discussions spread across social media platforms, Kuankuan’s story became a symbol of broader concerns about veterinary malpractice and consumer rights in pet healthcare.

One online user wrote, “Kuankuan’s brief life ended on a cold operating table. She never even saw spring.”

Another observer pointed out that if a public figure struggled to obtain accountability, ordinary pet owners might face even greater difficulties.

Hospital issues settlement and disciplinary measures

Following mounting public pressure, the hospital announced a settlement on April 6. The clinic agreed to pay Deng Feng 300,000 yuan in compensation.

Alongside financial compensation, the hospital introduced several corrective actions. The veterinarian involved, who also served as the hospital’s director, was dismissed, and the facility temporarily closed for 15 days as a mark of respect.

The hospital also pledged to sponsor free sterilisation surgeries for 1,100 stray cats, a move viewed as an attempt to rebuild public trust.

Despite the outcome, Deng expressed lingering grief, saying, “But my Kuankuan is already dead. I will never be the winner."