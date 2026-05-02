'What A Goodbye!': Bengaluru Man's Farewell 'Meme-Mail' Leaves Netizens In Splits - Watch Viral Video

A workplace goodbye in Bengaluru has taken the internet by storm after an employee skipped the usual emotional farewell message and instead sent a resignation email made entirely of memes.

The unconventional send-off was shared on Instagram by Bhavisha Bhatia, who posted a video showing how her departing colleague chose humour over formalities for his final message to the team.

A farewell without words

In the viral clip, Bhatia scrolls through the email, revealing that it contained no written paragraphs or professional sign-offs, only a carefully curated series of memes.

One meme read, “Me googling ‘work memes’ for my farewell email,” alongside a cartoon image of Spider-Man sitting at a computer. Another captured the mood of a casual goodbye with the line, “Acha bhai, ab chalta hoon (Okay then, I’ll take my leave now).”

The light-hearted approach transformed what is usually a formal corporate ritual into an entertaining moment for the entire team.

Colleague’s reaction adds to the fun

Clearly amused, Bhatia laughed throughout the video while reacting to the unexpected email, saying she was completely caught off guard by the creative farewell. She later revealed that she replied in the same spirit, sending a meme back to her colleague to “repay the favour.”

The exchange quickly resonated with viewers online, many of whom appreciated the humour and relatability of the situation.

Internet loves the creative goodbye

Social media users flooded the comments section praising the employee’s originality. Several people said the idea inspired them to rethink traditional workplace farewells, while others admitted they had previously slipped at least one meme into their own goodbye emails.

As workplace culture evolves, especially among younger professionals, humour, memes, and informal communication have increasingly become part of office interactions. Experts note that personalised farewells often leave a stronger emotional impact than standard template emails.

A new trend in workplace culture?

The viral moment highlights how modern offices are moving toward more relaxed and authentic forms of communication. Instead of lengthy emotional notes, this employee chose humour to express gratitude and closure, proving that sometimes a few well-timed memes can say more than a formal goodbye ever could.

The meme-only farewell has now become an example of how creativity and personality can turn even a routine office exit into a memorable moment.