'What A Save!': Malaysian Man Seen Allegedly Spiking Woman's Drink; Restaurant Staff Notices The Act, Replaces Drink - VIDEO

A restaurant in Sabah, Malaysia, has received widespread praise online after its employees reportedly prevented a suspected drink-spiking incident involving a female diner. The alarming episode came to light after the owner of Pate Grill shared details of the incident in a viral TikTok video, urging women to stay alert during social outings.

Staff notice suspicious behaviour at counter

According to the restaurant owner, a man and a woman were dining together when the man approached the counter to check whether his companion’s drink was ready.

Once the beverage was placed on the counter, the man allegedly picked it up and discreetly poured an unidentified liquid from a small packet into the glass before setting it back for service.

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An observant staff member reportedly sensed something unusual and immediately intervened. Instead of serving the altered drink, employees removed it and prepared a fresh one for the woman without alerting the man.

Employees quietly warn woman

The owner said staff waited for the right moment to ensure the woman’s safety. When she later went to the restroom, an employee approached her privately and informed her that the original drink may have been tampered with.

The woman was reportedly shocked by the revelation and chose to leave the restaurant immediately. She later told staff she had known the man for only a few days, raising further concern about the situation.

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Man unaware of staff intervention

Meanwhile, the man allegedly returned to the counter after noticing that the woman showed no unusual reaction to the drink, unaware that employees had already replaced it with a safe one.

The restaurant owner credited his team’s vigilance and quick decision-making for potentially preventing a dangerous situation.

“Thank you to my staff for staying alert and protecting our customer,” the owner said in the video, while reminding women to prioritise their safety when meeting new acquaintances.

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Video goes viral online

The TikTok video recounting the incident has crossed more than 540,000 views, sparking widespread discussion on social media. Many viewers praised the employees for their attentiveness and professionalism, saying their actions may have prevented serious harm.

Some users, however, questioned whether the incident could have been staged for publicity, though no evidence supporting that claim has surfaced.