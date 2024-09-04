VIDEO: Women Stripped Semi-Naked During Street Fight After Violent Clash Over Court Case In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Women Stripped Semi-Naked During Street Fight | X

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident, a violent clash broke out between two parties over an ongoing court case in the middle of the road in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The women in group were thrashing each other furiously due to which their clothes were torn leaving them semi-naked in front of the crowd. The incident was recorded by an onlooker and the video is doing rounds on social media.

The incident occurred in Almaspur area which falls under the Nai Mandi Police Station area on Monday morning. An argument broke out between the two parties for not withdrawing the court case. The argument escalated after which a fight broke out between them.

There were women in both the parties who started thrashing and pulling each other's hair and clothes due to which a woman's cloth was completely torn in the fight. Her upper body was exposed to the public present on the spot, however, the woman did not bother and continued to fight.

Warning: Disturbing Video. Viewer's Discretion Advised

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A man present in the crowd covered her body with a cloth amid the fight. The other woman involved in the fight was also left semi-naked as her clothes were also torn in the violent clash. It can be seen in the video that a man is standing with his clothes torn and involved in the argument.

The police arrived at the spot on receiving information about the incident. There are reports that one person from each party has been arrested in connection with the matter and a case has been filed under serious sections.

The police said, "A fight broke out between two parties over a pending case, in which people from both the parties have suffered injuries. Two persons have been arrested from both the parties in connection with case and further investigation has been initiated."