Video: Tourist Vehicles Line Up At Uttarakhand's Ramnagar Forest, Stranded After Heavy Rain Leaves Road Waterlogged

Many tourists were stranded inside a forest in Uttarakhand after a heavy rainfall in the region. Tourist vehicles including safari jeeps and cars queued up on a road within the Ramnagar Forest (West) division as they travelled there for sightseeing. The weather turned unlikely for tourist and exploration was paused after the region witnessed a heavy downpour. Visuals from the photo zone of the forest showed a long waterlogged stretch of roadway lined up with cars and jeeps. See video:

Video shows people stranded on forest road

A video uploaded online by a journalist named Ajit Rathi showed several vehicles stranded on a waterlogged route inside the forest in Ramnagar, Uttarkhand. People were seen seated inside the jeeps, waiting for rain to stop. Sharing the footage on X, Rathi informed internet users how tourists were trapped there due to the unforeseen weather. He also asked people to avoid visiting the forests during monsoon.

Recent news about Uttarakhand

Earlier this year, forest fires were reported in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar Forest. Firefighting work were carried out through helicopters due to curb the spread of fire into the hill town of Nainital. The state has recorded more than 1,000 fires already this year. However, in reports from late May, the region was said to see a decline in such incidents due to the rainy season.

Uttarakhand welcomed rainfall this year during early May. In a recent IMD statement, it was mentioned that the state is said to receive heavy rainfall this June. A rainfall alert was also issued by the weather agency to ensure that locals and tourists.