 VIDEO: Student, Teacher's Romantic Dance To Arijit Singh's 'Tum Hi Ho' Goes Viral!
The student and teacher can be seen dancing to the popular Bollywood song 'Tum Hi Ho'. The video has received over 14 million views on Instagram alone, with more than 8 lakh likes and over 11 thousand comments.

Updated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video

A video of a student and teacher dancing to a romantic song has gone viral on social media. The video posted by @tanisha__islam__22 features a female teacher clad in a blue saree dancing to the popular Bollywood romantic song 'Tum Hi Ho' with her male student. The two are seen dancing to the song inside the classroom.

The song 'Tum Hi Ho' is sung by singer Arijit Singh and was featured in the movie 'Aashiqui 2'. The video was reportedly captured during the farewell function of the students.

The video has received over 14 million views on Instagram alone, with more than 8 lakh likes and over 11 thousand comments. The video has been shared by over 9 lakh people, at the time of publication of the article.

Netizens Express Views On Viral Video

Social media has been flooded with comments from the netizens. Criticising this act, an Instagram user commented, "Shame on the teacher's part for such behaviour."

Another Instagram user requested people not to upload such content on social media. The user wrote, "Plz don't upload this type of video."

On the other hand, an Instagram user asserted that netizens should not read too much into this and wrote, "Even I too danced during the farewell. Nothing wrong in it."

Many users have termed this video as the 'Dream of every student'. Instagram users shared comments like 'This student is very lucky', 'Every student's dream', 'Still a dream for us', and more.

