VIDEO: Son Blackmails Mother, Who Sells Flowers Outside Temple, To Buy iPhone By Going On 3-Day Hunger Strike | X

Mumbai: The youth today are increasingly obsessed with smartphones and can go to any length to get the phone of their choice. Parents often find themselves having to adjust their priorities and cut back on other important expenses to save money and meet these demands. In a similar incident, a young boy shamelessly blackmailed his mother for an iPhone by going on a hunger strike for three days. The mother eventually gave in to his demands and managed to arrange the money to buy an iPhone for her stubborn child. A video of the mother taking the child to a mobile store with cash in hand has surfaced on social media.

The exact location of where the incident occurred is not clear yet, however, the mother who sells flowers outside a temple had to gather money to buy an iPhone for her son. The video shows the mother accompanying the boy to the mobile store, carrying a handful of cash to purchase the phone. The boy had stopped eating and was persistently demanding an iPhone from his mother. After three days of his hunger strike, the mother finally relented and gave him the money to buy the expensive phone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, the mother mentions that she wants the amount she gave him to be returned. Despite trying to conceal her emotions, her expression suggests she is not truly happy, although she verbally expresses that she is glad for her son. Internet users have criticised the boy for wasting his mother's hard-earned money on the phone, with many noting that her expression reveals much about her true feelings.

The video was recorded and shared by the shopkeeper to promote his store by highlighting this incident. However, internet users have slammed both the boy and the shopkeeper for capitalising on the situation. One user commented that the video is "saddening," while another remarked, "That shopkeeper is also very foolish for promoting this nonsense."

Parents should be cautious about fulfilling every demand and should keep their children away from excessive phone use. It's important to teach them the value of balanced technology use and to impart an understanding of the worth of hard-earned money.