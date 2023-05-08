Video of YouTuber Agastay Chauhan's bike, moments before crash emerges on social media | Instagram

A video of Agastay Chauhan, YouTuber who died in a horrific road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday has emerged on social media. The video is from moments before the crash took place, allegedly while trying to speed up on the roadway and reach the speed of 300 kmph.

The incident took place on Wednesday when he was riding his Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R from Agra to Delhi.

In the video, the rider with Pro Rider 1000 engraved on his bike is seen showing the speed at which he is going, the last recorded speed on the camera shows 261 kmph and moments after this, a bike is shown flying in the air after hitting the divider.

Chauhan had lost control of the vehicle and it hit the divider where he died of head injuries after his helmet broke into pieces.

The accident reportedly took place at 47 Mile point, which falls under the Tappal police station area in Aligarh.

The last video uploaded by the YouTuber who hails from Dehradun in Uttarakhand notified netizens about his road trip to Delhi. Agastay said he is headed to Delhi where he will check how fast the bike can go.

"I will take it to 300 kmph and see if it can go beyond that," he said in the video while expressing excitement and fear. His death saddened fans and followers who took to the comments section of his social media. They wrote, "You Always Live In Our Heart Bro... Legends Never Die," following condolence messages.