Video of toddler hugging her Golden Retriever is Pure Gold! Check out best reactions from Twitter

The bond between pets and toddlers is always a treat to watch. Recently, a video went viral in which a toddler can be seen kissing and hugging her golden retriever dog. The video was posted by the Twitter user Buitengebieden on September 14, with the caption, "Sometimes you just need a hug."
Buitengebiden is a Twitter user and has 1.6 million followers. The users Twitter bio reads, 'Welcome to the positive side of Twitter! I’m Sander from the Netherlands.'
The 15-second video got 7.8 million views in a day's time and several comments by Twitter users.
Watch the adorable video below:
Twitter users were glad to watch this video. They shared their similar videos with their dogs. Check them below:
