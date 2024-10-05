VIDEO Of Supreme Court Lawyer Being Slapped By Live-In Partner Goes Viral, Urges Netizens Not To Spread Footage

SC Lawyer Being Slapped By Live-In Partner | X

Mumbai: A video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that a man who claims to be a part-time Supreme Court lawyer is being slapped by his female live-in partner. The video was reportedly shared by the lawyer himself on his Instagram account after which the video went viral and the internet users started sharing the video widely on social media criticising the woman for beating the man. He shared the video revealing the identity of the woman and then asked the social media users to not blow the matter out of proportion.

The man has been identified as Manu Abhishek Bhardwaj and the video shows that he was reportedly beaten by his live-in partner. It can be seen in the video that an argument erupted between after which he asked the woman to hit him. The woman did not hesitate and slapped him on his face. Abhishek reportedly shared the video on his social media account after which the video went viral on social media. He removed the video from his account after the video went viral on social media.

He said in an Instagram story, "It has come to my knowledge that the video posted by me has been downloaded and reposted by meme pages and twitter. I condemn the misuse of the video to build a specific narrative by pages with vested interests. I was aware that such misuse was possible but I was left with no option but to post the video initially. (The videos have since been removed from Instagram handle) I request everybody who sees this, that they should refrain from resharing/reposting the video."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Abhishek then shared another video requesting the internet users not to escalate the matter by sharing the video widely on social media. There are reports that Abhishek has removed all the videos of his live-in partner thrashing him. His social media account shows that he is a part-time Supreme Court lawyer and a full-time comedian. The netizens are sharing the video on social media and claiming, "No one is immune. Does not matter whether you are a Male Feminist or a SIMP or even a Supreme Court Lawyer."

Instagram

One of the accounts on X, which goes by the name '@NCMIndiaa' has shared the videos and said, "Meet Male Feminist and so called Supreme Court Lawyer Manu Abhishek Bhardwaj who was allegedly beaten by his live-in partner in the middle of the night. He posted multiple videos on Instagram crying victimhood. But now he deleted all these videos and giving lecture on morality and ethics. Last night he posted multiple videos disclosing the identity of the woman and publicly defamed her and now he is blaming the menist pages for blowing this out of proportion. We like to remind everyone that Male feminist and SIMPs are the ones who abuse, harass and exploit women the most."

It further mentioned, "Manu Abhishek Bhardwaj claims to be a part time Supreme Court Lawyer and a Full time Reelbazz who goes to Supreme Court only to make absurd reels and in his bio he claims that he is Manu Abhishek Bhardwaj, but the R and J are silent that may be read as Bhadwa. Dear @KapilSibal is this the standard of the Advocates of the Supreme Court of India?"