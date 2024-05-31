Video Of A Dog Walking With 'Coca Cola' Band Goes Viral, Company Responds

The internet is a home to several videos that can add a smile to your face and help you lighten up your hectic day, and this video of a doggo serves as one. It shows a dog walking with a band around its body, which is quite different from the usual designs of clothing you come across on a pet dog. The dog was spotted gracefully walking with a 'Coca Cola' band as if it were canvassing for the cold drink brand and popularising it across its circle.

Watch video

While it is a usual habit among certain people to pull off the label or the band of a packaged bottle and reuse it for decoration, it was surprising to see someone gift it to a dog. It undoubtedly seemed like some animal lover's job to make the Chihuahua wear the Coca Cola label.

Speaking of the video, it captured the dog roaming the streets in its funky costume. It looked happy with the new dress it adorned, the brand label, as it was seen wagging its tail and shaking its head a while into the clip. It also looked at the camera once, trying to pose with the attire it was wearing for a walk.

Coca Cola reacts to viral video

The video was uploaded on Instagram in March, however, it has only caught the attention of internet users recently. One of the comments, read, "Always Coca-Chiwaaaa!"

Even the company came across the video after it reached more than 87 million views on the social media site. Coca Cola (Brasil) responded to the video and gave it a 10/10 rating. They wrote, "A 10/10 fantasy! We love the tribute!"