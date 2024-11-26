VIDEO: Man Carries Massive 13-Foot Crocodile On His Shoulders In UP's Hamirpur; Netizens Praise His Courage

Man Carries Massive 13-Foot Crocodile On His Shoulders | X

Hamirpur: In a daring incident, a man was caught on camera carrying a huge crocodile on his shoulders in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the man is carrying the reptile on his shoulders like a gunny bag of rice.

There are reports that the people in the village were living under the fear of crocodile attack for the past few weeks as the crocodile was spotted by the villagers few days back. In a state of panic, they called the forest department to capture the reptile and get the fear of attack out of the hearts of the villagers.

The incident occurred in Hamirpur and the video of the man carrying the heavy crocodile on his shoulders is doing rounds on social media. The crocodile is usually heavy in weight and the forest department transport the reptile by vehicle. However, the man carried the crocodile on his shoulders alone and ferried it out of the fields. The onlookers filmed the incident and made the video viral on social media.

The forest department officials carried out the rescue operation and managed to capture the reptile after long struggle. Before carrying the crocodile on his shoulders, the forest department officials tied its mouth and limbs with cloth and rope. The man carried the crocodile on his shoulder without fear and took it out of the fields. The crocodile was reportedly rescued and then released the crocodile where it belonged.

The internet users praised his courageous act and also said that the girls will now be impressed with him. One of the users said, "Now all the girls in the village will be crazy about him."

There are many incidents where the crocodiles slip into the residential areas especially during the monsoon when it rains heavily and during floods. Earlier, many crocodiles were spotted in Vadodara's residential after torrential rains and flooding in the region. Around 24 crocodiles were rescued from the region in a span of only three days.

Many videos were circulating on social media in which the crocodiles were seen resting on the roofs of the houses and also in the balcony and near the entrance of the houses. A crocodile was also spotted carrying a dog in its mouth in the drains which was flooded.