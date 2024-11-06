 Video: Man Carries His Own Chair Inside Mumbai Local, Another Video Of Jugaad For Seat Goes Viral
The video captured a man carrying his own chair to the train coach, wanting to avoid the hustle of getting a seat on a crowded train. In the video, the male passenger was seen opening his bag to pull out a small, folded plastic stool. He slowly unfolded the handy chair, placed it on the train floor, and sat down ditching the crowd, much to the surprise of other passengers around him.

Updated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Man carries own seat to Mumbai Local train; video goes viral | Instagram@borivali_churchgate_bhajan

Getting a seat on a Mumbai Local train, especially during peak hours, is a challenging thing. There have been visuals which surfaced online in the past showing commuters jumping into the train even before it halted, aiming to secure a comfortable seat for themselves. However, a recent video from the city's crowded transport service is going viral for a man's jugaad to sit amidst crowd.

The video captured a man carrying his own chair to the train coach, wanting to avoid the hustle of getting a seat on a crowded train. He came equipped to make himself comfortable during the travel, irrespective of the rush on board.

In the video, the male passenger was seen opening his bag to pull out a small, folded plastic stool. He slowly unfolded the handy chair, placed it on the train floor, and sat down ditching the crowd, much to the surprise of other passengers around him.

People around him were impressed to note his technique of travelling on his own stool, avoiding requesting others for some space.

When he noticed someone on the train was filming him as he unveiled his travel seat, he even posed for the camera with a victory pose, probably suggesting that he won the battle of securing a seat on the crowded Mumbai Local train.

Now, this video of the man unfolding his own stool and travelling on it has gone viral across social media platforms. The footage is believed to have been originally posted by an Instagram account with the username @borivali_churchgate_bhajan.

Similar incident

Earlier this year, a video of a passenger creating berth from himself in a railway train took the internet by storm. The clip showed a commuter not creating a makeshift hammock, but weaving a real one. He was seen taking a thick rope and running it through the middle of two upper berths, preparing a comfortable hammock for himself.

