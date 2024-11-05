Mumbai: Video Of AC Local Train's Ladies Dabba Goes Viral; Netizens Call Pink Coach 'Prettiest'

Mumbai AC Local Ladies Dabba | Niti Magnani

Mumbai Local trains are not a mere transport of the people of the maximum city, it's considered to be their lifeline. There are several videos that surface from these trains these days. While some show passengers singing together and enjoying their travel time, others record influencers staging risky stunts. Recently, a video glorifying one of the coaches of these trains has rolled out online and gone viral. It captures the ladies compartment of Mumbai's AC local train dressed in an all pink shade.

Watch video

Won't you be impressed to see the walls of your coach in a different way than usual? Of course, it would interest you. Ditching the unclean poster-filled walls, a passenger on the ladies dabba of the AC local train came across a completely pink and tidy look, making her film the interiors.

In a video, a commuter named Niti Magnani captured the visuals from the pink colour-dressed AC local coach. The video showcased the ladies compartment of the public transport that she was into.

It featured an entirely pink coach, reflecting on the stereotype of pink being the colour of females.

Except and seats and the handrails, the complete coach was breathing in pink.

Sharing the video of the coach on her Instagram page, Niti wrote, "Pov: You're travelling in Mumbai's prettiest local". Wooed by the pinky attributes, she called the coach "Prettiest".

Video goes viral; netizens react

The video was uploaded on the social media platform on October 30. Within a few days, the video has already caught the attention of internet users and drawn praise for the all pink interiors of the Mumbai AC Local ladies coach.

The video has already crossed 1.5 million views on Instagram and gathered over 90,000 likes.

The viral video has led to a series of reactions by netizens.

While one user hilariously pulled in a Barbie reference and suggested the coach to have been inspired "Straight to barbie land," another commented asking commuters to sign a "Petition to make every ladies compartment pink".