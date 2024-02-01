VIDEO: Locals Capture Crocodile From Ganga, Devotees Start Worship & Take Selfie After Tying The Reptile Inside Temple In UP's Kanpur

Video: Locals Capture Crocodile From Ganga, Devotees Begin Worship & Take Selfie After Tying The Reptile Inside Temple In UP's Kanpur | Twitter

Kanpur: A terrifying crocodile was being spotted at the ghats of Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Fear gripped the people living in the locality as the crocodile was spotted in the river where devotees take holy dip into the Ganga River. The forest department was called by the locals to capture the crocodile which was seen on the banks of the river at Bhairav Ghat in Kanpur.

The forest department was unable to capture the reptile

However, the forest department was unable to capture the reptile, however, a few fishermen caught the crocodile from the river and took it to the temple in the area. The fishermen caught the crocodile and tied it with a rope. As the news of the crocodile being kept inside the temple spread, many people gathered in the temple to take a look at the crocodile. Several videos have surfaced on the internet of the people performing rituals with the crocodile.

The local devotees started to worship and perform rituals

The local devotees started to worship and perform rituals as the crocodile was tied inside the temple. The devotees placed incense near the mouth of the crocodile and also put Tilak on its head and started to perform the rituals with the crocodile. Many devotees also took selfie with the dangerous and huge crocodile. Earlier, a video of the crocodile being spotted at the ghat went viral on social media.

The locals informed the police about the crocodile being captured

The locals informed the police about the crocodile being captured by the people at the ghat. The police informed the forest department and asked them to take the crocodile and relocate it in his habitat. However, the forest department reportedly did not arrived even after two hours of informing about the incident. Meanwhile, the devotees started showing up in large numbers at the temple with saffron flags in their hands shouting slogans of "Jai Shree Ram".

The locals were afraid to go the ghats

The locals were afraid to go the ghats as the crocodile was seen in the waters and the people themselves from taking a dip into the river. The crocodile was handed over to the forest department after they arrived at the spot. The reptile is in the custody of the forest department and they are making necessary arrangement for the safe relocation of the crocodile.