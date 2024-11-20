Video: Korean Girl Tries Jalebi During Trip To India, Her Reaction To Desi Sweet Goes Viral

Korean Girl Tries Jalebi In Viral Video | Kelly Korea/Instagram

A South Korean girl in is Pune, India, who is filming her visit to the country and sharing it online. She initially went viral for trying Vada Pav for the very first time and giving it a "10/10 rating". Now, in her recent food reel, Kelly tried the much-loved Indian dessert, a Jalebi.

Kelly enjoyed the desi mithai and she recorded her reaction on camera. "I really like it. I love Jalebi. Wow, this one is really good. I never thought this one is going to be good", she said. "You know, this is like snack and little bit sweet", she added.

Watch video

The video opened to show the Korean girl standing in front of a local sweet store and trying a plate of Jalebi. She greeted the staff and asked for the fried sweet snack. Before giving it a bite, she spoke to people around her to learn more about the dish.

One of the women standing next to her informed Kelly that she had grabbed a Jalebi, "an Indian sweet".

The video then captured Kelly telling people that she is from South Korea and is currently residing in Pune. She then showed the viewers her dish and started describing it to be "Really good".

She uploaded the video on November 19, and it has already gone viral on Instagram. More than 40,000 netizens have already watched the clip on the social media platform and hit the like button.