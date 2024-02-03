VIDEO: In A High-Voltage Drama, Lawyer Climbs Roof & Threatens To Jump In Patna High Court Premises; Rescued | Twitter

Patna: In a shocking incident, a lawyer in Patna High Court threatened to jump from the roof of the court. The lawyer created a chaos in the compound of the Patna High Court and a huge crowd gathered to witness the high-voltage drama inside the court. The people who gathered in the court were attempting to stop the lawyer from taking the extreme step. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that the man has climbed the ledge of the Patna High Court and a huge crowd has gathered inside the court premises. There are reports that the lawyer who attempted the suicide was behaving abnormally as he climbed the roof and threatened to jump. The people around him were asking him to come down and few also offered him rope to as they were trying to stop the man committing suicide.

Police did not arrive on the spot

There are reports that the local police did not arrive on the spot even after being informed about the commotion that took place inside the court premises. The lawyer created ruckus inside the court premises after a court case did not went in his favour. The court had ordered a settlement into the case, which the lawyer did not take positively and jumped out of the window and climbed the roof to attempt suicide.

The lawyer had filed an application for the withdrawal of the case

The lawyer has been identified as Mukesh Kumar and it is being said that the case in which the lawyer attempted suicide pertained to section 498A. There are reports that the lawyer had filed an application for the withdrawal of the case, which was dismissed by the court. The lawyer was shocked over the judgment of the court and started threatening to commit suicide by jumping off the building of the court.