VIDEO: Helpless Kid Travels Over 100 Kms While Sitting Between Tyres Of Goods Train; Rescued By RPF

Screenshot of the video which showed the young boy rescued from the wheelset of a freight train | X

An astonishing incident was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Sunday (April 21). A kid living near the railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh who was playing in a freight or goods train, travelled almost 100 km stuck between the train's wheelset after the train started moving. The boy was finally rescued in Hardoi by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and it is unimaginable how the young boy managed to make it so far despite the scorching heat and being placed so uncomfortably between the wheelset of the train.

Child Could Not Get Down From Train In Time

It so happened that the little boy had climbed the goods train standing on the track. He was busy playing on the train when it started moving. The boy realised the train had started, but it was too late to jump down.

RPF Personnel Found The Boy Stuck In The Wheelset

An alert RPF constable found the boy stuck between the wheelsets. The video shows how the boy is helped by the RPF constable as he is trapped between the wheelsets. The boy crawls and then slowly walks out as he manages to free himself.

The boy looks tired and drained which is only natural considering the distance and the heat he was stuck in the wheelsets. The boy has been handed over to the Child Care in Hardoi.

मालगाड़ी के पहियों के बीच बैठकर हरदोई पहुँचा बच्चा



आरपीएफ़ ने किया रेस्क्यू



रेलवे ट्रैक के किनारे रहने वाला है मासूम



खेलते खेलते ट्रैक पर खड़ी मालगाड़ी पर चढ़ा



मालगाड़ी चल दी और बच्चा नहीं उतर पाया



रेलवे सुरक्षा बल के जवानों ने बच्चे को उतारा



बच्चे को चाइल्ड केयर हरदोई के… pic.twitter.com/D8A1Xqbbho — News1Indiatweet (@News1IndiaTweet) April 21, 2024

Video Captures The Incident

People on the internet wondered what the boy must have been through and wished that he recovers soon after the 100 km of travel in such a punishing situation. They also requested that the boy be united with his family.

The video on social media platform X captures how an alert cop helped save a precious life. While it is unimaginable to even think about the ordeal that the boy went through, the cop's handling of the situation is much appreciated and rightly so.