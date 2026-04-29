Video: Father's Split-Second Courage Saves Toddler From Fatal Fall Into Gap Between Moving Train & Platform | X @ThePremium24X

A video of fatherly courage has surfaced from Kishoreganj, Bangladesh, showing how a father and his one-year-old son narrowly escaped death after falling into a gap between a moving train and the platform at Bhairab Railway Station. The clip is going viral on social media platforms.

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The incident took place at around 3:30 pm on April 28 on the Dhaka-bound Titas commuter train at Bhairab Railway Station. According to reports, the family failed to get off the train during its scheduled stop, even though it had arrived about an hour and a half late. As the train began moving again, the father, in a rush, attempted to disembark while carrying the child.

During the disembarkation attempt, the child slipped from the man’s hands and fell into the narrow gap between the train and the platform. Without hesitation, the father jumped down to rescue his one-year-old son. He embraced the child and lay flat against the platform wall beneath the platform edge. Remarkably, both the father and the child escaped without injury, even as the coaches of the moving train passed over them.

Once the train had completely passed, people rushed to their rescue and checked on their condition. The child’s mother also came down onto the tracks, embraced her son, and breathed a sigh of relief.