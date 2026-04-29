African Student's 'Teen Time Chai, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool' Election Speech Video At AMU Goes Viral; Wins Internet With Humour & Hype

Aligarh: A student election campaign at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has turned into a viral sensation after an African student’s energetic Hindi speech, packed with humour, confidence and over-the-top promises, took over social media timelines.

The video is from Nadeem Tarin (NT) Hall, where a student named Ayyuba is contesting for a representative post, likely Hall Secretary. What began as a regular campaign address quickly turned into a crowd-pulling moment that had students laughing, cheering and chanting his name.

“Jhoothe Promise Nahi Karunga”… Phir Aayi AC, Metro Aur Swimming Pool Ki Baarish

Ayyuba started his speech in a calm tone, saying, “Jese ki aap sabhi log jante hai… mai jhoothe promise nahi karunga.” But within seconds, the hall saw a complete shift in mood as he leaned into full campaign drama.

He went on to say, “Aajkal bohot garmi hai, toh mai sabko AC doonga,” promising air conditioners for every student. Not stopping there, he added, “Annexe me 5 AC lagayega.” The crowd responded instantly with cheers.

The speech then escalated further as he said, “NT me swimming pool mai banaunga,” drawing loud laughter and applause. He continued, “NT se college bohot door hai… toh mai METRO start karunga,” which sent students into a frenzy.

Ayyuba also promised, “Har floor pe washing machine hoga,” and added a crowd favourite line, “Agar mai Secretary bana toh NT me sabko 3 time chai milega.” By this point, the hall had turned into a full-blown celebration with students chanting “Ayyuba Zindabad!” repeatedly.

Social media turns it into a meme fest

Once the video hit social media, it didn’t take long for it to explode. Users shared clips across platforms, turning Ayyuba’s speech into meme material while also appreciating the humour and energy behind it.

ये तो मोदी से भी बड़ा फेंकू निकाला — Er. Tarun Sharma (@tsgwarau) April 29, 2026

One user joked, “This guy’s turned out to be an even bigger phony than Modi.” Another wrote, “And you’ll even get a lock at AMU,” while a third added sarcastically, “Iska speech jisne bhi likha hai, usne zarur personal dushmani nikali hai.”

But not all reactions were sarcastic. Many students praised his confidence and stage presence, calling him “a future leader” and “the real crowd-puller.” One comment read, “Hai ye lakhon dilon ki dhadkan, ye yuwa neta hai,” while another said, “Engineers can do anything except engineering Long live Ayyuba.” The most viral reaction summed up the chaos perfectly: “Revolution aa ke rahega ab”

AMU student elections are known for their energy and theatrics, but Ayyuba’s speech added a fresh layer of international charm and humour. Speaking fluent Hindi and fully embracing local election style, he became part of the campus culture in a way few expected.