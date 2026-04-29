'Bade Ghar Ki Mataien Bhi Peeti Hain,' Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Slams Women During Katha In Nagpur -- VIDEO

'Bade Ghar Ki Mataien Bhi Piti Hain,' Says Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri During Katha In Nagpur -- VIDEO |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s famous storyteller Dhirendra Shastri once again made headlines with his controversial comment on ‘drinking habit of women from elite families.’

Shastri was conducting a religious discourse in Nagpur when he said, “Aaj kal purush to chhodhiye, bade gharano ki matayein bhi pi rahi hain…Bajrang Bali bachaye…(Forget men, now-a-days, women from elite class are also drinking…My Lord Bajrang Bali save us).

He also made comments suggesting that such habits, “Vichitra sanskar” could affect children’s upbringing.

He further added. “Bhavishya mein aise halaat ho sakte hain ki bachche ke rone par use bhi sharaab pilakar sula diya jaye. Pehle log galat kaam karne se darte the, lekin ab sthitiyan badal rahi hain…(It could reach a point where a crying child might be made to sleep by giving them alcohol. Earlier people were afraid of doing wrong, but now the situation has changed.)”

The statement led to strong reactions in social and political circles. It triggered debate, with some people supporting them as a warning about changing social values, while others called them disrespectful towards women.

Women Congress opposes statement

On the other hand, women Congress leader Deepti Pandey strongly opposed the statement, saying such comments from a religious platform are not acceptable.

She demanded a public apology from Shastri and warned of protests if he does not apologise.

She also said that mothers are a child’s first teachers and such statements should not be made from respected platforms.

The controversy has also created social tension, with supporters calling it a social warning and critics calling it disrespectful.

Not the first time!

This is not the first time Shastri’s remarks have sparked controversy. Recently , during a program in Nagpur, he had appealed that people should have 4 children and dedicate one of them to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or to serve the nation.

This statement also created a nationwide controversy. Later, he clarified that his intention was to encourage children to join the army or become doctors and serve the country.