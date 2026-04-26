Bageshwar Baba's Remark On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sparks Protest In Amravati, Congress Workers Raise Slogans - VIDEO

Amravati: Congress workers on Sunday staged a protest against Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, in Amravati over his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Visuals shared by IANS showed Congress workers carrying placards which read: 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ka apmaan nahi sahenge'. The party workers were also seen raising slogans of 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji', 'Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai', and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharajancha Vijay Aso.'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The protest followed Shastri's recent statement in Nagpur, where he claimed that Shivaji Maharaj, after fighting several battles, had offered his kingdom to Samarth Ramdas, saying he was tired and wanted the saint to take charge for some time. Shastri is a spiritual leader and head of the Bageshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

The controversy escalated as the remarks were made during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the proposed Bharat Durga Temple in Jamtha, which was attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Controversial remarks by Shastri

Shastri purportedly said that Shivaji Maharaj had approached "his guru", Samarth Ramdas, after years of warfare and expressed a desire to renounce his responsibilities and rest.

Shastri also claimed that Samarth Ramdas placed the crown offered to him by Chhatrapati Shivaji back on his head and instructed him to continue governing, reminding him that true service lies in fulfilling one's responsibilities despite personal exhaustion.

Apart from this, another statement, Shastri made was where he said that Hindus should have four children and give one to the RSS.

CM Fadnavis Reacts

Responding to the statement made by Bageshwar Baba on Shivaji Maharaj, CM Devendra Fadnavis said there is no such account in the history commonly studied or available in books. He added that stories about great personalities often have multiple versions, citing examples from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. "People should understand things properly before reacting. Creating unnecessary chaos is not right," he said as quoted by PTI.



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/