 Video: Family Screens Football For Dead Man, Places His Coffin In Front Of Match Screen In Chile
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVideo: Family Screens Football For Dead Man, Places His Coffin In Front Of Match Screen In Chile

Video: Family Screens Football For Dead Man, Places His Coffin In Front Of Match Screen In Chile

Visuals from the incident have surfaced online and they show a poster of late Uncle Fena holding a trophy to suggest he could have been a sports coach or an enthusiast.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
article-image

The value of a last wish is often considered priceless and of utmost importance. In a recent incident, a family in Chile halted funeral to screen a football match, which seemed like they were fulfilling the ultimate desire of the dead soul by not grieving his loss but celebrating it what he enjoyed the most, probably a game of football. Visuals from the incident have surfaced online and they show a poster of late Uncle Fena holding a trophy to suggest he could have been a sports coach or an enthusiast.

See video

In a viral video, the family observed a football match screening inside the prayer room. The deceased's body was placed inside a coffin, which was kept open during the screening of the game.

The family members stood next to the coffin to not only witness the match themselves but also show it to the man inside. With the coffin placed open in front of the screen, people watched a football match one a big screen installed there. Notably, the coffin was decorated with flowers and jerseys of football players.

Read Also
This Chinese woman works at cemetery as she finds the job 'peaceful'
article-image

Chile vs Peru Copa America match shown

According to reports, a Copa America match between Chile and Peru was displayed at the prayer room. This incident is drawing the attention of social media users for its bizarre nature as the family took a break from usual last rites and rituals to screen a football match for their late Uncle Fena.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Family Screens Football For Dead Man, Places His Coffin In Front Of Match Screen In Chile

Video: Family Screens Football For Dead Man, Places His Coffin In Front Of Match Screen In Chile

From Fist Fights To Hair-Pulling: 'Gay Pride Day' Turns Chaotic At Washington Square Park In NYC;...

From Fist Fights To Hair-Pulling: 'Gay Pride Day' Turns Chaotic At Washington Square Park In NYC;...

'Ultraman' Takes Metro Ride In Malaysia's J-Town; Video Goes Viral

'Ultraman' Takes Metro Ride In Malaysia's J-Town; Video Goes Viral

VIDEO: Fans Go Wild During Celebrations At Mumbai's Marine Drive After Team India Wins T20 WC

VIDEO: Fans Go Wild During Celebrations At Mumbai's Marine Drive After Team India Wins T20 WC

Kili Paul Dances To Malayalam Song 'Illuminati' From Aavesham; Video Goes Viral

Kili Paul Dances To Malayalam Song 'Illuminati' From Aavesham; Video Goes Viral