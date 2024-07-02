Video: Family Screens Football For Dead Man, Places His Coffin In Front Of Match Screen In Chile

The value of a last wish is often considered priceless and of utmost importance. In a recent incident, a family in Chile halted funeral to screen a football match, which seemed like they were fulfilling the ultimate desire of the dead soul by not grieving his loss but celebrating it what he enjoyed the most, probably a game of football. Visuals from the incident have surfaced online and they show a poster of late Uncle Fena holding a trophy to suggest he could have been a sports coach or an enthusiast.

In a viral video, the family observed a football match screening inside the prayer room. The deceased's body was placed inside a coffin, which was kept open during the screening of the game.

The family members stood next to the coffin to not only witness the match themselves but also show it to the man inside. With the coffin placed open in front of the screen, people watched a football match one a big screen installed there. Notably, the coffin was decorated with flowers and jerseys of football players.

Chile vs Peru Copa America match shown

According to reports, a Copa America match between Chile and Peru was displayed at the prayer room. This incident is drawing the attention of social media users for its bizarre nature as the family took a break from usual last rites and rituals to screen a football match for their late Uncle Fena.