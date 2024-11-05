 Video: Desi Woman Plays Iconic 'Baazigar O Baazigar' Tune On Guitar, Leaves Netizens In Awe
She was identified as Yojana Shukla, who described herself as both a guitarist and keyboard artist on the internet. In the music reel, as she played the nostalgic tune of ''Baazigar O Baazigar', the scenes from the 90's film 'Baazigar' starring SRK and Kajol flashed in front of the eyes of the listeners.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
Guitar cover on 'Baazigar O Baazigar' goes viral | Yojana Shukla

Looking for a good music video to start your day? We have you covered. Here's a video of a woman playing one of Shah Rukh Khan's classic beats. As we said SRK, it might have drawn your interest and made the day of die-hard fans already. Still, let us tell you that the desi performer tuned the guitar to vibe to the iconic song 'Baazigar O Baazigar'.

Before she hit the guitar strings, the woman greeted viewers with a pleasant smile and asked them guess the song she was about to play. "Hello everyone, ye gaana aapko pehchanna hai konsa hai," she said, soon, striking the strings of the guitar to perform the Bollywood beat.

She was identified as Yojana Shukla, who described herself as both a guitarist and keyboard artist on the internet.

Watch video

In the music reel, as she played the nostalgic tune of ''Baazigar O Baazigar', the scenes from the 90's film 'Baazigar' starring SRK and Kajol flashed in front of the eyes of the listeners. It left people touched.

article-image

Original song video below

Netizens react to Shukla's music reel

Impressed with her Shukla's performance, netizens dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Noting that she asked people to identify the song she plaued in the video, they wrote their answers in the comments.

Praising Shukla's guitar skills and admiring her love for music, people called it a "lovely" performance.

This video was uploaded on Monday. It has already gone viral with thousands of views and hundreds of likes.

Earlier this year, the woman took the internet by storm with yet another music video. In the previous video which rolled out on social media and went viral, Shukla was seen creating an instrumental cover to the song 'Pipeline' originally created by the rock band The Ventures. 

