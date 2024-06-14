Video: Deer Dramatically Jumps, Hits Windscreen Glass & Crashes Into Moving US Bus; Dies

The US: In an unusual incident reported from Rhode Island, a deer was running on a street and rushing into a bus. The animal jumped into the bus by breaking through the windscreen glass, leaving passengers onboard shocked and scared. The entire incident was recorded on camera.

Deer Dramatically Crashes Into Moving Bus

Animal Fails To Survive Deadly Crash

The cameras fitted in the transport recorded the deer dramatically crashing into the moving bus. The dashcam footage showed the deer running towards the bus and smashing through its windscreen. While the passengers seated there panicked at the moment, the driver managed to continue to the ride. The incident took place on June 10, where the deer lost its life.

A report by Fox News stated that the deer suddenly ran into a RIPTA bus traveling on Warwick Ave and later died in the deadly crash after succumbing to the injuries. The State Dept. of Environment Management then removed its corpse.

Passengers injured

It was learned that people travelling on the bus were injured after the deer's jump crushed the windscreen glass into pieces. Reportedly, of the total six passengers onboard, three suffered some injuries due to the incident.

1,347 deer-vehicle collisions last year

While this might be a shocking incident for some, one must note that such incidents of deer crashes are more than common in the region, especially during the breeding season of the animal. According to The Providence Journal, Rhode Island observed 1,347 deer-vehicle collisions in 2023.

India News: 3 Dead After Truck Overturns In Bid To Save Deer

Meanwhile, a deer-vehicle collision was aborted in Madhya Pradesh, India. A driver of a truck suddenly saw a spotted deer on the road when he tried to avoid hitting the animal. In hid bid to save the deer, the truck overturned and killed three people onboard alongside leaving five others injured.