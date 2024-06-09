 Rajasthan Accident Viral Video: Camel Bumps Into Car In Hanumangarh, Breaks Glass & Bonnet Before Getting Stuck At Windshield
Rajasthan Accident Viral Video: Camel Bumps Into Car In Hanumangarh, Breaks Glass & Bonnet Before Getting Stuck At Windshield

Rajasthan Accident Viral Video: Camel Bumps Into Car In Hanumangarh, Breaks Glass & Bonnet Before Getting Stuck At Windshield

The animal reportedly suffered some injuries, while passengers in the car were said to be safe after surviving the accident.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Camel-Car Road Accident Video | X

Rajasthan: In a accident reported from the Hanumangarh area of Rajasthan, on the night of June 8, a camel collided with a car and caused damage to the vehicle and left the animal injured.

The dramatic collision shattered the car's glass and resulted in a dent on the bonnet due to the animal's weight. The camel got stuck at the edge of the windshield and was rescued by locals after some efforts. The animal reportedly suffered some injuries, while passengers in the car also managed to survive the accident.

Rajasthan camel-car road accident video

Kolhapur Accident Video: 3 Motorcyclists Sent Flying Into Air As Speeding Car Hits From Behind At...
article-image

Camel cries in pain

A video from the incident has surfaced online. It shows the camel crying out in pain and people walking around to film it. The visuals show the animal seated on the car's bonnet after landing there due to the accident.

Car damaged

The car was affected adversely after the camel landed on it and got stuck at the windshield. The glass was hit through and the front seats appeared to be crushed in the road accident. The car also suffered damage.

More details

It was learned that the camel was not attached to a cart, which usually has radium stickers to alert vehicles in the dark. In the dark, unable to spot the animal, the car and the camel bumped into each other. Reportedly, the car hit the rear side of the animal and tossed it up onto its bonnet.

