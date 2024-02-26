VIDEO: 2 Women Killed, 4 Injured As Mahindra XUV700 Flips After Hitting Truck Due To Tyre Burst On UP's Purvanchal Expressway

2 Women Killed, 4 Injured As Mahindra XUV700 Flips After Hitting Truck Due To Tyre Burst On UP's Purvanchal Expressway | Twitter

Mumbai: A horrific accident occurred at the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh in which a Mahindra XUV700 turned turtle after hitting a truck at high speed. The accident was caught on CCTV camera installed on the highway and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that the SUV turns turtle after hitting a truck from behind on the highway. The are reports that two women have lost their lives in the accident and other four persons of the same family have suffered serious injuries in the accident.

Accident Occurred Due To Tyre Burst

The accident occurred allegedly after the tyre of the SUV burst after which the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a truck which was moving ahead of them. The SUV turned turtle after hitting the truck and rolled over two to three times on the highway.

After turning turtle, the SUV moved ahead and hit the divider on the highway. The two women who died in the accident were mother and daughter-in-law in relation.

The accident occurred on Sunday (February 25) on the Purvanchal Expressway near Milestone 89. The family was traveling to Varanasi via the Purvanchal Expressway to visit Kashi Vishwanath and attend a wedding ceremony.

Injured admitted to hospital

The car was being driven by their son Mukul Arora. He has also suffered serious injuries in the accident. The injured have been admitted to the Darshan Nagar Medical College. There are reports that a child has escaped the accident unhurt.

Police reached the spot

The police reached the spot after getting the information about the incident. They arranged for the injured to be taken to the hospital and took the dead bodies of the deceased women into their custody. They have sent the dead bodies for post-mortem and have initiated an inquiry into the accident. They have also informed the other members of the family about the accident.