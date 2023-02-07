Varanasi: Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at PM Modi's constituency and its poor roads, shares video of a man posing next to a pothole

Viral Video | Twitter

In a viral video that has surfaced on social media, we can see a man posing to sleep next to cracked roads and an emergent muddy pothole. As the undated video rolled out on the internet, it was reported to have come across from Varanasi, the constituency of PM Narendra Modi.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared the video on his Twitter profile to take a dig at BJP and its governance in the region. The politician captioned his tweet to slam the poor road condition and wrote (in Hindi), "Bhaiya Kashi nahi ban paya abhi tak Kyoto, Delhi-Lucknow waalon yahan bhi khichvaye photo. (Kashi hasn't yet become Kyoto, click pictures here too)"

WATCH VIDEO:

It is reported that the man seen in the video is a former councilor who staged a protest in order to seek intervention from the authorities regarding the plight of roads in the city.

In reply to Yadav’s tweet, BJP leader Tajinder Singh Sran slammed the SP leader for drama (nautanki). "Leave this drama and do something constructive. Sir, 'Samajwadi' in the name but what about the action," he tweeted.

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has signed Kyoto-Varanasi Partner City Agreement. The partnership reportedly focuses on how to preserve heritage while building smart cities.

